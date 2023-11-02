Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton updated its Q4 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1 year low of $148.96 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

