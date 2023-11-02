Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $253.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $253,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DSI stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.