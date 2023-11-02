Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,257,885 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.02% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $265,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

