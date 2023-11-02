Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 408,733 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $270,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

