Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 369,356 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWP stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

