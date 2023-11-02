Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $388.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $388,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
DUHP stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US High Profitability ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.