Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 411,328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $322,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.