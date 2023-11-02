Sandy Spring Bank Sells 11,098 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.