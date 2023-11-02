Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.81 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

MKC stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

