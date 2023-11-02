Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $409,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

