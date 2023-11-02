Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 13th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Powell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.