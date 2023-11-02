LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

