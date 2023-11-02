Cibc World Markets Corp Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,324 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.