American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDSI stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.