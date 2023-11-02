Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,691 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.