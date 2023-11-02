Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $45.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco worth $45,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 28.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

