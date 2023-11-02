Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.