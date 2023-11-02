FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

