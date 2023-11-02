SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 730,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

