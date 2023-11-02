US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.