Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

