Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

