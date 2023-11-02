Savant Capital LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 14.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

