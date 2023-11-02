McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK opened at $459.59 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.94.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

