Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of PRFT opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perficient by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,449 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,482 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Perficient by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,097 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

