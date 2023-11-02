abrdn plc Buys 41,692 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $39,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.19 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

