Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $42,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

