Savant Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

