Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.74 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.