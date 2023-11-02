Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

