abrdn plc Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $45,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $459.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

