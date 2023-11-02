iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

