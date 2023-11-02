DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.35 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

