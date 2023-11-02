Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

