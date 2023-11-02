Smith Salley & Associates Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

