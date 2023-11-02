Smith Salley & Associates Sells 801 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

