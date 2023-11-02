Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 198.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

