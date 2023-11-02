Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 852,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 968,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $253,577,000 after buying an additional 439,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

TSLA opened at $213.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,292,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

