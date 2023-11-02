Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 10,856 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after acquiring an additional 72,203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.