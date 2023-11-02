Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

ELV stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $547.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.35.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.