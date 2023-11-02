Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.65. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

