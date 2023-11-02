SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.35 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $744,333.79 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

