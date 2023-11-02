Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.04 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.