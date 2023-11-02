Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 13,771 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

