Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

