Smith Salley & Associates Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after buying an additional 1,421,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 146,075 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

