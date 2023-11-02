Smith Salley & Associates Sells 261 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

