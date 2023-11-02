Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FCOM opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $735.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.