Callan Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.