Saturna Capital CORP Purchases New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.