Saturna Capital CORP Purchases New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.